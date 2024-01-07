JOHNSTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Charles Roszak, affectionately known as Tony or Butch, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 4, 2024.

He was born on February 4, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Adam and Helen (Liana) Roszak.

After graduating from Johnston High School in 1956, he began his journey working for the former Copperweld Steel until 1971.

He then moved on to the former Delphi Packard Electric, where he dedicated himself until his well-deserved retirement in 2001. Despite his full time work, Butch was never one to stay idle.

He enjoyed puttering around and always found ways to keep himself busy. His strong work ethic extended beyond his professional career, doing farm work at Rathburn Farm and at Denman Farms in Johnston for most of his life. His dedication and hard work will truly be missed.

His kindness and generosity knew no bounds. Whether it was lending a helping hand, he was always there for those who needed him.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Delores Zakrzewski.

Survivors include his daughter, Lori J. (Daniel) Shaffer of Johnston, Ohio; sons Charles A. “Buzzy” (Pam) Roszak of Johnston, Ohio and Russell E. (Judy) Roszak of Yankee Lake, Ohio; three granddaughters, Kaitlinn, Laura and Jessica; great-granddaughter, Paysleigh; special friend, Carol Waldron and several nieces and nephews.

No public services will be held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Comfort Hospice, 970 Windham Court, Number 9, Youngstown, OH, 44512.

