WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna J. Hasson, age 95, of Wayne Township, Ohio, was called home to be with Jesus, Monday, November 28, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.



She was born December 20, 1926, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ora and Gladys (McClimans) Free.



A long time Wayne resident, Mrs. Hasson was employed at the General Electric Bulb Plant in Andover, Kennametal, Inc. in Orwell and at Dr. Gordon Ells office in Orwell as a dental assistant for 20 years.



She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Wayne for more than 70 years where she belonged to the Ladies Missionary Society and more currently was active in the Andover Christian Church.

She also was a member of the Wayne Historical Society and she enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching and genealogy research.



Mrs. Hasson married Gayle E. Hasson on July 17, 1949 and he preceded her in death on March 29, 2003.

She is also preceded by her parents and her brother, Ralph Free.

She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn (Donald) Knowles of Wayne, Ohio; her two grandsons, Jason (Jennifer) Knowles of Wayne and Michael Knowles of Canandaigua, New York and her three great-grandchildren, Brent, Dillen and Katelynn Knowles.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Andover Christian Church, 150 Stillman Avenue, Andover, Ohio. Calling hours will be held from 5:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church.



A private burial will take place in Hayes Cemetery in Wayne.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Andover Christian Church, C/O Church Camp, P.O. Box 1268, Andover, OH 44003 or to Mya Women’s Center, 517 W. Prospect Road, Suite C, Ashtabula, OH 44004.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio handled arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

