ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna DeHaven, age 57, died on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

She was born on December 17, 1964, in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Vivian Gail (Breese) and Ronald Alexander Yarrish.

Formerly of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Anna was a 1983 graduate of Brick Memorial High School, in Bricktown, New Jersey.

On June 1, 1991, she married Leonard James DeHaven.

She was a member of Our Lady of Victory of Andover.

Anna was the league bowling coach for the Ashtabula Special Olympics. She considered herself as a domestic goddess, caring for her family and she enjoyed making crafts.

Anna is preceded in death by her father, Ronald A. Yarrish; her stepmother, Alice Yarrish; her sister, Dianna Celeste and stepbrother, Larry Mawhinney.

Survivors include her husband of 30 years; two sons, Alexander J. “A.J.” DeHaven of Andover, Ohio and Bradley E. DeHaven of Parma, Ohio; her mother, Vivian Mawhinney of Jefferson, Ohio; her niece, Tiffany; stepniece Carly and stepnephew, Dillon.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, OH 44003.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ashtabula County Special Olympics, 2505 S. Ridge Road East, Ashtabula, OH 44004.

