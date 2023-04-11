CHERRY VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew J. Solarek, Sr. age 56 of Cherry Valley Township, Ohio, died Thursday, April 6,2023, at the UH Conneaut Medical Center ER.



He was born November 7, 1966, in Cleveland,Ohio, a son of Richard and Jadwiga (Buraczewski) Solarek.

Andy was a lifelong Cherry Valley resident and was a 1985 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School. After graduation he went to trade school in Cleveland to receive his HVAC certificate.



Andy was self employed doing heating, ventilating and electrical work. He also hauled the Glick family.

He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Andover where he served as an altar boy in his youth.

Andy was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to work on cars, especially older ones.



He is survived by his wife, Nicole A. (Mariani) Solarek, whom he married July 18, 2015, of Cherry Valley Township; his former wife, Tammy DiNickle of Ashtabula, Ohio; his five children, Jena (David Boylen) Solarek of Ashtabula, Ohio, Andy Solarek, Jr. of Cherry Valley Township, Deanna (Gabriel Kincaid) Whitt of Ashtabula, Ohio, Tara (Stephen Welker) Mariani of Cherry Valley Township and Skylyn Solarek of Cherry Valley Township; his brother, Mark (Kelly) Solarek of Madison, Ohio; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arthur and Dianna Hardman, of Cherry Valley Township; two brothers-in-law, Blair Hardman of Florida and Matthew Payne of Indiana; sister-in-law, Tabitha (Tracy) Krepps of Georgia; niece, Sarah Solarek; nephew, Jared Solarek and his eight grandchildren, Paige, Kaleb, Bella, Andrew III, Jayce, Remington, Randi and Flynn.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Crystalskye Noel; brother, John Solarek; uncle, Bogdan Buraczewski and grandparents, Peter and Helen Buraczewski and Stanley and Bernadette Solarek.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home, PO Box 1450, Andover, OH 44003.

A benefit dinner to help fund funeral expenses will be held Saturday, April 15 from 2:00 – 6:00- p.m. at the Cherry Valley Town Hall, 5318 St. Rt. 193, Andover, OH 44003.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

