WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew C. Lahner, Sr., 86, of Wayne Township, Ohio, died on Saturday, January 7, 2023, surrounded by family.

He was born November 11, 1936, in Williamsfield, Ohio, a son of John L. and Fannie E. (Reynolds) Lahner.

Mr. Lahner was employed at Blazon in Jamestown, Pennsylvania and Van Huffel Tube, in Warren, Ohio, as a welder.

He was a member of the Pymatuning Sportsman Club and the Jamestown Firemans Club. He enjoyed restoring cars and tractors, fixing things and doing woodworking.

Mr. Lahner is survived by his six children, Andrew C. Lahner, Jr., of Dover, Tennessee, Patricia (Jim) Bean of Lebanon, Tennessee, Tammy Peyatt of Williamsfield, Ohio, Michelle (Dave) Romano of Beavercreek, Ohio, Jeffrey Lahner of New Lyme, Ohio and Thurman (Deanne) Lahner of Andover, Ohio; his girlfriend of 32 years, Gloria Emenwien of Andover; his 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; his two sisters, Dorothy Hine of Lakeland, Florida, Abbey Brown of Brunswick, Ohio and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth Lahner; six brothers, Robert Lahner, Howard Lahner, Harlem Lahner, John Lahner, Walter Lahner, Donald Lahner and three sisters, Ila Jones, Betty Whitmore and Freida Kimpton.

Cremation will take place and no service held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice, 1933 State Route 45, Austinburg, OH 44010.

Baumgardner Funeral and Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled the arrangements.

