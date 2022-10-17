CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Kostkas, a spry 100 years old, died on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

She was born on February 21, 1922, in Glassport, Pennsylvania. She is the daughter of Anna (Okal) and Steve Babiak.

Formerly of Glassport and Espyville, Pennsylvania, Alice lived in Cortland for the past four months.

A 1939 graduate of Glassport High School and a 1942 graduate of McKeesport Hospital School of Nursing, Alice worked as a nurse for McKeesport Hospital for many years.

On April 27, 1946, she married Albert Kostkas. Alice enjoyed swimming in her younger days, needlework, knitting, crocheting, gardening, bird watching, and spending the summers at her cabin by Pymatuning Lake. She will be dearly missed.



Alice is survived by her beloved grandson, Dr. Neil Lax of Cortland, Ohio.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert; her daughter, Dr. Barbara Lax; her two brothers, Frank Babiak and Walter “Babe” Babiak.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral Home, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, in Round Hill Cemetery of Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, in a private ceremony.

