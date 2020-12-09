Alice G. Trott, Roaming Shores, Ohio

ROAMING SHORES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice G. Trott, age 90, of Roaming Shores, Ohio, died Monday, December 7, 2020, at her home.



She was born February 20, 1930, in Cleveland,Ohio, a daughter of Frank and Adelide (Mismas) Pierce.



Formerly of Andover, Mrs. Trott had lived in Roaming Shores for the past three years. The first thirty years of her work life she was employed as cashier at A & P. She then went to work for the Ashtabula County Board of D.D. as a bus aid; and previously to that she worked as a nurse’s aide.

Mrs. Trott was a long time member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Andover.

She was a compassionate and positive woman and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also was an avid reader and shopper and loved her pets.



Mrs. Trott is survived by her daughter, Judith M. (Jerry) Rockwell of Roaming Shores, Ohio; her granddaughter, Jessica (Jonathan) Dudt and five great grandchildren, Ethan, Alice, John, Kurtis and William.

She is preceded in death by her parents.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 103 N. Maple St., Orwell, Ohio, with Father John Madden officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, St. Mary’s Church, PO Box 217, Orwell, OH 44076, or Our Lady of Victory Church, PO Box 669,Andover, OH 44003.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, OH, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

