Alfred William Lendzian, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred William Lendzian, age 73, died on Monday, November 23, 2020.

He was born on September 25, 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Virginia May (Kemmerling) and Alfred Louis Lendzian.

Alfred was a 1965 graduate of Ashtabula High School and he attended Kent State University.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict and was a radio operator for the HHC 53rd Avn Bn at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

Alfred was a commercial inspector for Dominion Gas Company for many years and retired in 2000.

On January 24, 2000, he married Marla Jean Bradnan.

He was a member of the Ashtabula American Legion Post No. 103, serving as a funeral honor guard.



Alfred is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Chad A. Lendzian.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Marla Lendzian of Andover, Ohio; a daughter, Lori (Travis) Collins of Geneva, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Carrie (Matt) Dodd of Ashtabula, Ohio and six grandchildren, Caiden Collins, Kendall Collins, Cody Lendzian, Grady Lendzian, Michael Chamra III and Lillie Chamra.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery, Cleveland Street Extension, Andover, Ohio.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alfred William Lendzian, please visit our floral store.