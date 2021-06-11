Albert Greene, Jr., Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Greene, Jr., age 95, of Andover, Ohio, died at home on Friday, June 11, 2021, surrounded by his family.



He was born June 10, 1926, in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of Albert Greene, Sr. and Mary Katherine (Queen).

Albert served in the U.S. Navy during World War 2 in the Pacific and American Theater.



Formerly of Chardon and Montville, Albert had been a resident of Andover for the past 23 years.

He was employed as a millwright for Tapco in Cleveland for many years; and then owned and operated “Chardon Springs Tavern” for 11 years and then “Plank Road Tavern” for 27 years, retiring in 1999.

Albert was a member of the Chardon VFW #6519; a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2261 in Chardon for 50 years, and then more recently the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4035 in Andover. He was a former member of the Pymatuning Sportsman Club.

Albert loved spending time with his family, working in his yard and he loved flowers. He was one of the strongest men and his family was lucky enough to call him husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa. He will be forever missed, but family will forever cherish the time and memories.



Albert is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Charlotte A. (Naser) Greene,of Andover; his son, Robert (Lori) Greene of Leroy, Ohio; his daughter, Sally (Jim) Harmasek of Burton, Ohio; his loving son-in-law, Al Ragalyi of Andover; his four grandchildren, Christina (Joe) Harmasek, Heather (Tristan) Mountsier, Jennifer Greene and Jason Greene; his two great grandchildren, Chase and Savannah and a family dog, “Bandit”.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his step father, Joseph Collis; his son, John Greene; his daughter, Mary K. Ragalyi and two brothers, Raymond Greene and Jimmy Greene.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover. Calling hours will be Monday, June 14, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, OH 44004.

