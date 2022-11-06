KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adolph Jerome Boos, age 92, died peacefully at Harbor Chase Assisted Living, in Vero Beach, Florida, on November 1, 2022.

He is survived by his seven children: Betty (Rob), Mary Ann (John), John (Susan), Steve (Trish), Charlie (Irina), Helen, and Tom (Becky); ten grandchildren: Adria, Larry, Meagan, Stephen, Kenneth, Diane, Jason, Alexander, Dmitri, and Fawn; and 15 great-grandchildren: Mark, Jay, Luca, Gianna-Donna, Noah, Olivia, Walter, Lyell, Willow, Otto, Desmond, Auron, Sonya, Braydon, and Amelia; as well as his sister, Elizabeth Heitmann (nee Boos), of Lynnfield, Massachusetts. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Donna Mae Boos (nee Dillon), his brothers Henry and George Boos, and two of his grandsons, Gregory and David.



Born in New York City in 1930 to young immigrant parents Mary Boos (nee Chichura) and

Adolph Boos, Senior, Ad managed to pursue a love of the outdoors which soon became a

lifetime passion, through the Boy Scouts and the example of his father, which he later passed on

to his children.

He was a very young teen when the US entered WW II; watching the military

airplanes flying over New York on their way to Europe, he developed a passion for flying that

never left him. As an adult, he enlisted in the US Air Force, though the World War had ended by

then.



Having served for several years, Ad studied civil engineering at Ohio State University.

Before graduating, he met and married Donna Dillon, and started a family which eventually numbered seven children, and raised the family in Hauppauge, New York. Busy years followed, and included promotions and professional awards, community service with his church, with charities, and with business and town associates.

He served on the Hauppauge School District’s School Board for many years, supported the Boy Scouts where he volunteered as Troop 343’s treasurer, started his own business Knickerbocker Electrical Equipment Corp., and finally took those long awaited flying lessons and gained his small-plane pilot’s license.



When his children were all “leaving the nest,” Ad and Donna began travelling the world,

including visiting two of their daughters who were living in Japan and Australia.

Upon retirement, Ad moved to Williamsfield, Ohio to the house that Donna grew up in, and spent winters in cool sunshine of Vero Beach, Florida.

In Ohio, Ad volunteered for the Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club, he spent a considerable amount of time maintaining the club’s garden, helping with electrical projects and serving on the club’s committees. Those wonderful years ended only slowly, as age and health concerns crept up on them. Still, Ad kept up a vigorous gardening and DIY landscaping regimen, enjoying enviable physical abilities even into his 80s; and was still a committed supporter of charitable and educational causes. He enjoyed his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren into his very last years.



Calling hours will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, OH.



A funeral service will be held on Friday November 11, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 6397 OH-87, Kinsman, OH 44428, Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery in Wayne township, Ohio.

