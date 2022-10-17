ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam Charles Frew, age 76, died at home with his family and friends by his side, on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

He was born on October 29, 1945, the son of Edith Maureen (VanEsbeck) and Adam Frew.

Charley was a 1963 graduate of Manteca Union High School of California.

He served in the United States Navy as an electrician’s mate during the Vietnam Conflict aboard the submarine USS Proteus.

Following his service, Charley attended Fresno City College and was an electrician for the former Libby Owens Ford Manufacturing of Lathrop, California for over 30 years, retiring in 1996.

On October 6, 2002, he married Mary Catherine “Kitty” (Berry) Hilditch.

Wanting to return to his Ohio roots and farming, Charley bought his farm in Andover, Ohio, where he raised beef cattle and grew hay for the past 20 years.

Charley was a member of the Cattleman’s Association and Relief Masonic Lodge No. 284, where he was a past master. He also belonged to the Scottish Rite and the York Rite.

Charley enjoyed occasionally golfing with his friends.



Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Kitty Frew; stepdaughters, Hanna R. (David) Rodenbaugh of Hoyt Lake, Minnesota, and Ali M. (Tony) McElrath of Newton Falls, Ohio; step-sons, Tyler G. (Rebecca) Hilditch of Tetonia, Idaho, and Zachary T. (Lauren) Hilditch of Boise, Idaho; sisters, Diane Walker of Andover, Ohio, and Maureen (Kotsuia) Abe of Sacramento, California; seven grandchildren, Donavan, Aria, Kayla, Zoe, Ida, Tyler, Jr., and Stella; and eight great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Eric Maddox; his sister, Margaret Cummings; and two brothers, Paul Frew and David Frew.

A Masonic service will be on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, with Rev. Jerry Fritz officiating. Calling hours will be on Thursday, October 19 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio, with military honors. All are welcome to attend.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, lovetotherescue.org, or Shriners Children’s Erie, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie PA, 16505.

