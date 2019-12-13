Barry Lee Van Kirk, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barry L. Van Kirk, 74, a longtime resident of East Palestine, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

He was born February 9, 1945 in Salem, son of the late Joe and Virginia Bennett Van Kirk.

Barry enjoyed collecting and working on cars.

He is survived by daughters, Debra Campbell and Brenda Carothers; a son, David Van Kirk; a cousin, Susan McLaughlin and several grandchildren.

Barry is preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline, in 2018 and a son, Dennis in infancy.

No services will be observed at this time.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.