Barry J. Baldwin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Barry J. Baldwin will be held Friday September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown, Oh.

Mr. Baldwin departed his life peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020 in Orlando Florida.

Mr. Baldwin affectionately known as “Jake” “Barry B” “Jakey Boy” was born on Saturday, May 3, 1975 to the proud parents of Priscilla Baldwin and Barry Moody Barry was a proud 1993 graduate of Chaney High School where he played football for the Chaney Cowboys. Upon graduation he was hired at General Motors and worked there for a number of years. Barry was a self-employed promoter and producer of Barry B Productions; which was the first to bring entertainment for high school students to the Youngstown, Warren and Indianapolis area.

He loved sports and he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a devoted son, father, brother and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memories his beautiful daughter, Anna Marie Baldwin of Youngstown, his beautiful granddaughter, Khristina Rae Marie Bonner; his loving parents, Priscilla Baldwin Colbert, Barry (Karen) Moody; his grandfather, Thomas Baldwin Sr.; his beautiful sister, Juawana Colbert Williams (Bryan) of Tampa, Florida; his caring brothers, Korey and Maurice Moody of Youngstown; a very close nephew, Danny Colbert Sims; his special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends; his god mother, Tonya Adams; a host of special friends former NFL Indiana Colts Player, Edgerrin James and his mother, Julie James.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Priscilla Baldwin, Stella and Roy Moody . The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Barry Baldwin

More stories from WKBN.com: