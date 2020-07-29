Barbara Thomas Jenkins, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Thomas Jenkins, 55, of 434 Douglas Street, N.E., Warren, departed this life Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 5:09 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from a short illness.

She was born June 2, 1965 in Wetumpka, Alabama, the daughter of David Lee “Toochie” and Lorine Birmingham Thomas, residing in the area for 51 years.

Ms. Jenkins was employed with the Hope Academy for Autism for four years as a Secretary, before retiring in 2018. She also worked for the Rebecca Williams Community Center as an Office Manager.

She was a 1983 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and received her Associate Degree in Office Management Technology from Kent State University.

She was a member of the Triedstone Baptist Church, where she served on the Usher Board, Choir, Trustee Board, Youth Program Coordinator, Church Secretary and enjoyed reading.

She married Bryan Douglas Jenkins October 2, 1993, he died April 18, 1999.

She leaves to mourn two daughters, Ms. Briana Jenkins and Ms. Bryna Jenkins both of Warren; five brothers, Johnny Henderson of San Rafael, CA, Clemice “Bug” (Patricia) Thomas, Roscoe Thomas and Steven Thomas all of Warren and Marcus (Naketra) Thomas of Tampa, Florida; three sisters, Mrs. Carolyn Hicks of Tallassee, Alabama, Mrs. Ethel “Rabbit” (Michael) Tobe of Auburn Township and Mrs. Belinda “Lynn” (Ronald) Blackwell of Woodbridge, Virginia; a Goddaughter, Ms. Shanntel Russell of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, David Birmingham.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Greater Apostolic Faith Church, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., one hour prior to services.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to 434 Douglas Street, N.E., Warren 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

More stories from WKBN.com: