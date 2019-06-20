Barbara S. Thomas Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara S. Thomas 82, passed away at 12:27 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

Barbara was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on October 10, 1936, the daughter of Sterling and Goldie Marie (Bellew) Holbrook and has lived in the Niles area all her life.

Barbara was employed for ten years as an assembler and harness maker for Packard Electric Company.

She was of the Pentecostal faith and attended the Evening Light Apostolic Church.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family activities.

Barbara is survived by four daughters, Renee (Don) Cormell of McDonald, Pam (John) Gargano of Niles, Rita (Merle) Smith, Jr. of Jackson, Mississippi and Deanna Thomas of Girard; daughter-in-law, Nina Thomas of Niles; two sisters, Saundra (Harvey) Goodman of McDonald, Joann Stephenson of Niles; ten grandchildren, Michael, Thomas, James, Jeffrey, Jaclyn, Jonnah, Marissa, Merle, Savanna and Bethany and 16 great-grandchildren.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vearl W. Thomas whom she married October 30, 1953 and who passed away on March 11, 1986; son, James Ray Thomas who died on November 28, 2016 and a sister, Frances.

Calling Hours will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Bishop Garey McCartney and Pastor Lawrence Hardesty, officiating.

Burial will be at Kerr Cemetery.



