Barbara Mae Heathcote Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Mae Heathcote, 81, of Greenville, passed away early Thursday morning, June 6, 2019 at UPMC Jameson in New Castle, following an extended illness.

She was born in Greenville, on May 3, 1938, to the late Llowellyn and Geraldine (Eidens) Scott.

Barb was first and foremost, a devoted wife and mother.

She was a 1956 graduate of Greenville High School and a member of Perry Baptist Church in Hadley. Church was a very big part of her life and she served as a pianist, Sunday school teacher, AWANA youth leader and participated in women’s fellowship and Bible study.

She was a member of the Maranatha Homemaker’s Group and enjoyed crafting, stamping, cooking, baking, canning, birdwatching and writing poetry. She was also well known for making homemade cards for everyone she knew. Along with her husband, who played guitar while she played the piano, she enjoyed traveling around to nursing homes and other venues, to share their talents and entertain.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Fred Brooks Heathcote. They were married on September 1, 1956. Also surviving are two sons, Todd Brooks Heathcote and his wife, Janet, of Greenville and Dale Calvin Heathcote and his wife, Diane, of Greenville; seven grandchildren, Megan Johnson and her husband, Michael, of Greenville, Nicole Heathcote of Greenville, Jonathan Jones and his wife, Lacy, of Greenville, Bryan Yunik and his wife, Lorrie, of Albion, Pennsylvania, Brad Yunik and his wife, Laura, of Conneautville, Pennsylvania, Beth Yunik of Espyville, Pennsylvania and Brinda Wilson and her husband, John, of Greenville; 19 great-grandchildren, Cameron Johnson, Bristol Johnson, Amelia Johnson, Adalynn Johnson, Harlea Scarmack, Rebekah Jones, Rachael Jones, Jeremiah Jones, Jesse Jones, Bob Kelsey and his companion, Jill, Arianna Yunik, Cody Yunik, Dakota Lintz, Allyssa Mooney and her husband, Arthur, Brettian Yunik, Celina Wilson, Jonathan Wilson, Brett Wilson and his wife, Brittany and Evan Wilson; seven great-great-grandchilden, Ethan, Bailey, Landon, Bryce, Sophia, Amelia and Joanna; a sister, Joyce Yoho of Arizona and a brother, Ralph Scott of Harrisburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Gamble; three brothers, John Scott, Don Scott and Dick Scott; a grandson, Bryce Yunik and a great-granddaughter, Brittany Yunik.

There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, June 23 in the Alliance Life Center at the Greenville Alliance Church, 63 Conneaut Lake Road in Greenville, starting at 1:30 p.m. Guests are invited to bring instruments or any other talents they wish to share. There will be a time of reflection, beginning at 3:30 p.m. and will be led by Rev. James Sodano of the Perry Baptist Church in Hadley.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Perry Baptist Church, 3020 Hadley Road, Hadley, PA, 16130.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.comwww.osborne-williams.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125