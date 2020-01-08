Barbara M. Andrycik, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara M. Andrycik, 83, of Howland, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Cortland Health Care Center.

She was born December 21, 1936 in Warren, the daughter of Stephen and Barbara (Kobasiar) Semon and lived in the Warren area all her life.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Barbara worked at Packard Electric and at several clothing stores.

She attended Sts. Peter & Paul Church and enjoyed reading, music, cooking, travel, and most of all, spending time with family.

Precious memories of Barbara live on with her daughter, Denise Kondzich (Robert) of Liberty; her granddaughter, Danielle Kondzich; her sister, Stephanie Bianco (Ron) of Naples, Florida and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents and her beloved husband, Milan Andrycik, whom she married in 1958 and who passed in 2007.

Per her request, services are private. Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

