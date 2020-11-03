Barbara L. Rhoads, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara L. Rhoads, 78, a lifelong resident of Columbiana County, passed away unexpectedly November 3, 2020 at her residence.

She was born February 24, 1942 in Rogers, Ohio, daughter of the late Wilbur and Dorothy Mercer Durk.

Barbara was a 1960 graduate of East Palestine High School.

Prior to retirement, she worked as a server for Parkside Restaurant. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in East Palestine since childhood.

Barbara enjoyed reading, traveling, especially to Hawaii and playing on her computer. She is best known for her sparkle and her “bling” she always wore.

Barbara is survived by a daughter, Cathi Taucher of East Palestine; son, Charles Rhoads III; a sister, Judith Graham and family of South Carolina; grandson, Charles Rhoads IV; niece Dena Deluco of Columbiana and her best friend since high School, Carol Garvin of East Palestine.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rhoads II; a daughter, Lori Lipp and her grandparents who raised her, Winora and William Mercer.

A celebration of Barbara’s life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the First United Presbyterian Church, 109 Rebecca St. East Palestine, OH 44413.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

www.linsley-royal.com

