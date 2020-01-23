Barbara June Hauser, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara June Hauser, 87, a resident of St. Paul’s, and formerly of 45 N. Race St., Greenville, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, January 21, 2020 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Bedford, Indiana on February 15, 1932 to the late Everett E. and Lula Alice (Sprygler) Turpin.

Barbara was a graduate of Heltonville High School in Indiana.

She was a Home Health Aid through the Greenville Hospital and retired as a Dietary Aid at White Cliff Nursing Home. After retirement, she stayed busy volunteering at the Good Shepherd Center in Greenville for many years.

She enjoyed crocheting, reading, crossword puzzles and watching game shows.

She was married to Ralston D. “Bud” Hauser on October 6, 1951 and he preceded her in death on April 4, 2004.

Barbara is survived by: four sons, Charles E. Hauser and his wife, Mary, James R. Hauser and his wife, Wendy, Randall M. Hauser and his wife, Sherri and William L. Hauser and his wife, Myong, all of Greenville; three daughters, Laurie Frantz and her husband, Ronald, of Greenville, Barbetta Armour and her husband, Bruce, of Mercer and Melissa Burnett and her husband, Randall, of Hadley; 21 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren; a sister, Phyllis J. Johnson of Bedford, Indiana; a brother, Jesse E. Turpin of Oregon; and a brother-in-law, Joseph S. Johnson of Heltonville, Indiana.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by: a daughter, Leah Gaye Hauser; a brother, Virgil Lovell Turpin and two sisters, Patsy J. Terril and Linda L. Johnson.

No services will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Good Shepherd Center 10 N. water St., Greenville, PA, 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125