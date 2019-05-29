Barbara Jo (Amon) McCurdy Obituary

JAMESTOWN, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jo (Amon) McCurdy, age 75, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away after a brief illness Monday evening, May 27, 2019.

She married Larry Jay McCurdy on August 11, 1961 in North Carolina but married again a few weeks later in Adamsville, Pennsylvania.

She was a housewife for many years.

She loved reading, sewing and crocheting.

She and Larry had taken in many foster children and also neighborhood kids when needed. If there was a lost soul at Larry’s work, he would bring him home for supper.

Barbara wanted to have her own bakery but her dreams never happened and her family and friends enjoyed it all. She became a school bus driver and then after the closing of Greenville Steel Car Company, they moved to Florida, where she became a certified nurse’s aide.

After approximately 20 years, they moved back home, where she continued to work in the nursing field.

She was loved by all.

Nine years ago, Larry passed away but she joins him now in their forever home, leaving behind their children, Eric L. McCurdy, Sr., Gay E. McCurdy and Melodie L. Roberts; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, a slew of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

A graveside service of committal will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Rocky Glen Cemetery.