Barbara Jean McConnell, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jean McConnell, 75, passed away peacefully and quietly Sunday evening, September 1, 2019 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Poland with her loving children by her side.

Barbara was born July 14, 1944 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Jeanie (Campbell) Bowen.

She graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School in Washington D.C. and went on to pursue a bachelor’s degree in college. She attended Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia, which is where she graduated from. Barbara also met her husband, David at Davis & Elkins College.

After graduation, Barbara worked for IBM Corporate Office, as a secretary for ten years. She worked at the New York headquarters and was then transfer to the Pittsburgh Administrative offices. She retired from IBM to become a mother, this was by far her greatest role. After raising her children and not having to cart them around to various activities anymore, Barb went back to work in various positions. Dick’s Sporting Goods in Boardman, as a sales clerk; the Pro Shop inside the Ice Zone as a manager; a sales clerk at Nordic Track in the SouthernPark Mall and finally, retiring from the Information Booth in the Southern Park Mall, after 15 years.

Barbara was a member Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon and on various committees.

She was a former member of Boardman PTA. Barbara was a member of St. Andrew’s Society and the Robert Burns Banquet Committee. She was a member of the British Association Teachers of Dance (BATD) and taught Scottish Highland Dancing for over 25 years.

She was an avid gardener, enjoyed sketching with charcoal pencils, exercising and ice skating. Barbara loved music and traveling extensively. Her favorite hobby was spending time with loved ones, whether on the phone, in a letter or on the front porch. She always had a vibrant smile, a warm hug and time for anyone.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Rebecca J. (Doug Levendosky) McConnell and her son, Jason D.McConnell, both of Boardman; two grandsons, Liam Levendosky and Connor Levendosky and a sister, Janet (Nick) Dudenheffer of Slidell, Louisiana .

Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, David Le McConnell whom she married on July 15, 1967, died August 8, 2017 and her grandson, Quinn, who would have turned five this fall.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive in Boardman with Reverend Adam Rogers officiating.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, September 7 from 12:00 Noon – 12:45 a.m. at the church prior to services.

There will be graveside services on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladenburg Road in Brentwood, Maryland.

The family request that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Crossroads Hospice, 1221 Woodhurst Drive, Austintown, OH 44515 or to Westminster Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, OH 44512, in memory of Barbara.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Barbara will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

