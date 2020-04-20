Barbara J. Veness, Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Veness, 86, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her residence with family by her side.

She was born December 19, 1933 in East Liverpool, daughter of the late Edgar and Hilda Nicklin Booth.

Barbara was a 1951 graduate of East Liverpool High School.

She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown, where she volunteered her time assisting with landscaping and planting flowers.

She enjoyed gardening, watching and feeding the birds but most especially raising her children and being a grandmother.

Barbara is survived by her high school sweetheart, Don, her husband of 68 years, who she grew up with and married right after high school. Also surviving are her four sons, Steve (Libby) Veness of Sabina, Ohio, Jeff (Janet) Veness of Hopewell, Pennsylvania, Todd (Debbie) Veness of Center, Pennsylvania and Matt (Carol) Veness of Fairborn, Ohio; daughter, Kelly (Duane) Miller of Clinton, Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother, William E. Booth and a grandson, Ben Veness.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date at the Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main Street, New Middletown, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made in Barbara’s name to the church.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.