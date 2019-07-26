Barbara J. Starkey, Greene, Ohio – Obituary

GREENE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Starkey, 80, of Greene, passed away on to her Heavenly home Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 8:26 p.m. in the intensive care unit at Mercy Health St. Joseph Hospital Warren surrounded by loved ones.

She was born August 14, 1938 in Greene, Ohio the youngest daughter of the late Frank and Alice Evelyn Fobes MacPherson and was a lifelong area resident.

Barb a homemaker and caretaker for many years.

She was a member of Greene Church of Nazarene.

Barb absolutely loved to read paperback; sometimes the same books many times over. She loved hummingbirds and sitting on her porch swing watching them as she read. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

A very caring and compassionate person, she will be dearly missed by her sister, Alice Crouch of Kinsman; her children, Mark (Vicki) Starkey of Greene, Terry ( N. Dave) Valesky of Greene, Tammy (Colt) Fritschie of Naples, Florida and R. John (Udana) Starkey of Greene; grandchildren, Kathryn Goshorn, Kristy Thornton, Garry Gosnell, Nichole Starkey, Angela Culver, Brent, Brittany and Caleb Starkey and great-grandchildren, Katie Elser, Alexander, Adilynn and Gabriella Thornton and Charolette Culver and Michael Culver III.

Besides her parents, Barb was preceded in death by a brother, Robert “Tat” MacPherson; son, Matthew Starkey; grandson, Mark Starkey, Jr. and great-grandson, Geoffrey Urey.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Greene Church of Nazarene, 8916 St. Rt. 46 with Pastors Jim Elkins and Bill Weiss officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the services in the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Barb’s cremains will be placed at the foot of her grandson Markie’s grave per her request.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.