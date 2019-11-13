Barbara J. Slyk Balogh, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Slyk Balogh, 92, of St. Petersburg, Florida and formerly of Warren, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 7:36 p.m. in the Intensive Care Unit at Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg following a most recent illness.

She was born Sunday, August 14, 1927 in Warren the daughter of the Michael N. and Frances S. Pragacz Slyk and attended Warren G. Harding High School.

A homemaker, Barbara was very active in her church. She helped with Bingo and worked the church bizarres. She was a very active member of the Columbiettes and was an active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in St. Petersburg where she belonged to its Altar & Rosary Society.

Barbara is survived by two brothers, Robert “Bob” Slyk of Warren and Richard “Dick” Slyk of Howland. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and extended family and friends.

Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, John Balogh; two sisters, Virginia Shine and Pearl Capan; sisters-in-law, Sandra “Sandy” M. Slyk and Norma Slyk and brother-in-law, Albin “Al” Shine.

Calling hours will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. in St. John Paul II Parish, 420 North Street, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial, with Fr. Frantisek Katrinak officiating, will be offered at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16 in the church.

Burial will follow in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Barbara’s be directed to either Holy Cross Catholic Church, 54th Street, St. Petersburg, FL 33709 or to St. John Paul II Parish, 1401 Moncrest Drive NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.