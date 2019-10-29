Barbara J Robertson, Austintown, Ohio

My Valley Tributes

October 28, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
OBIT GENERIC 1 960x540

More from MyValleyTributes:

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J Robertson, 67, passed away, Monday, October 28, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born October 14, 1952 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert and Arleta (Seachrist) Esterly.

Barbara had resided in Austintown for the last 32 years but is a lifelong resident of the area.

She worked as a night auditor until she retired.

Barbara is survived by her son, Steven (Suzanne) Robertson; grandchildren, Carly and Donovin Robertson and Madalyn and Zachary Stewart; as well as, two sisters, Anita Fitzsimmons and Eugenie Houp.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private burial will be held at a later date at New Waterford Cemetery, following Barbara’s wishes, no public services will be observed at this time.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com