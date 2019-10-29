Barbara J Robertson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J Robertson, 67, passed away, Monday, October 28, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born October 14, 1952 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert and Arleta (Seachrist) Esterly.

Barbara had resided in Austintown for the last 32 years but is a lifelong resident of the area.

She worked as a night auditor until she retired.

Barbara is survived by her son, Steven (Suzanne) Robertson; grandchildren, Carly and Donovin Robertson and Madalyn and Zachary Stewart; as well as, two sisters, Anita Fitzsimmons and Eugenie Houp.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private burial will be held at a later date at New Waterford Cemetery, following Barbara’s wishes, no public services will be observed at this time.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.