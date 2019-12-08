Barbara J. McCormick, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jean McCormick, 54, of Aiken Road, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Quality Life Services, New Castle.

She was born December 28, 1964, in New Castle, the daughter of Charles and Sadie (Pack) McCormick; her parents survive in New Castle.

Barbara was a painter and office manager for Diligent Painters for a number of years.

She enjoyed taking care of and riding her horses, and she loved animals, especially her cat, Ying Yang.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by one daughter, Arista Marie Coleman and her husband, Jeffrey, of Struthers, Ohio; one brother, Charles Pat McCormick of New Castle; one nephew and one niece.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Jeffrey Coleman, MPC will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Lawrence County Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle, PA 16101.