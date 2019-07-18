Barbara J. Bosley, Andover, Ohio – Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Bosley, age 72, of Andover, Ohio, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born May 2, 1947, in Addyston, Ohio, a daughter of Jesse Chapman and Florine F. (Goerler) Bradburn.



A long time area resident, Barbara retired from Head Start as a supervisor after many years with them. She owned and operated “Touch of Class” flower shop in Andover for several years and also “Barb’s Cleaning” for 13 years.

She was a very active member of the Andover Christian Church, where she had a special passion for the women’s ministries. She was also active in HALO every Christmas and was a Tridia hospice volunteer.

Barbara enjoyed gardening and flower arranging and she loved everything yellow.



Barbara is survived by her husband, George J. Bosley, Jr., whom she married August 1, 1981, of Andover; son, Richard (Kim) Winchell of Hanover Park, Illinois; daughter, Lisa Dunlap of Viera, Florida; son, George (Stacey) Bosley III of Painesville, Ohio; her five grandchildren, Megan Winchell, Drew Dunlap, Jordan Wolf, Taylor Wolf and Lisa K. Bosley; brother, Larry Chapman of Versailles, Indiana; brother, Jack Chapman of Tucson, Arizona; sister, Janet Cole of Versailles, Indiana; brother, Danny Chapman of Jeffersonville, Indiana and brother, Gary Chapman of North Carolina.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Randy Bradburn.



A memorial service celebrating Barbara’s life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Andover Christian Church, 150 Stillman Avenue, Andover, Ohio, with Pastor Josh Peyton officiating.

Calling hours will be at the church, Saturday, July 20 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Noon service.

Burial of her cremated remains will take place later in Corner House Christian Church Cemetery in Hubbard, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Andover Christian Church, c/o Women’s Ministries, PO Box 1268, Andover, OH 44003.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Barbara J. Bosley please visit our Sympathy Store.