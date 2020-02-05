Barbara H. Capron, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara H. “Barb” Capron, 71, of Cortland, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 under the comforting care of hospice.

She was born July 28, 1948 in Monongahela, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Clayton and Marguerite Soubeyrand Howard and resided in Florida and Georgia before moving to Ohio.

Barb was a homemaker and the matriarch of her family. She loved vacationing and spending time at Disney World and was an avid reader and enjoyed poetry.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Robert F. Capron, Sr. whom she married on October 1, 1977; a daughter, Heather (Timothy, Jr.) Stantial of Cortland; a stepson, Robert F. Capron, Jr. of Warren and a brother, Les (Fame) Howard of California.

Besides her parents, Barb was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Howard and a sister, Nancy Pattee.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the hour of service, in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, February 7 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Chaplain Rebecca Hudak as celebrant.

Burial will follow in Meadow Brook Memorial Park in Champion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Barb’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Suite A, Girard, OH 44420.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.