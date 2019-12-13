Barbara C. Page, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Barbara C, Page will be held Monday, December 16 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown.

Mrs. Page went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Barbara was born 1943 in Jeannette, Pennsylvania where she attended Jeannette Senior High School and shortly after graduation earned a dietician certification from Johns Hopkins University.

In 1963, Barbara married Wilfred Page and they began their life together in Baltimore, Maryland. Three years later, they moved to Youngstown, Ohio and Barbara took a position with the Youngstown Hospital Association at Southside Hospital, where she worked as a dietician for over 35 years.

Barbara was a fighter and a survivor who fought and overcame breast cancer with grace–twice. She was active with the American Cancer Society and participated in Relay for Life. She enjoyed hosting large family gatherings, catering various church events and cooking for friends. Barbara was a graceful woman of God who found joy in giving to others and taught her children to do the same. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and taking care of her family and friends.

Barbara was an active member of New Bethel Baptist Church for over 40 years and served as the chairperson of the Social Committee and member of the Altar Guild and Eternally Yours Marriage Ministry.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her two daughters, Nicole (Jeffrey) and Regina; her granddaughter, Kendall; grandson, Jeffrey, Jr.; her brother, Clarence Robinson and sister-in-law, Delores Robinson; her Godchildren, Alicia, Andrea, Teia and Dion and a host of family and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of over 53 years, Wilfred Page and her mother, Helen Robinson.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Monday, December 16, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Green Haven Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

