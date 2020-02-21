Barbara “Bo” E. Peyatt, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara “Bo” E. Peyatt, age 81, of Warren, passed away peacefully Monday, February 17, 2020 at Hospice House in Poland.

She was born January 8, 1939 in Nicholas County, West Virginia, the daughter of James I. and Mary F. (Deeds) Butler, moving to Ohio in the 1950s.

A graduate of Richwood High School in West Virginia, Barbara was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed crossword and wordsearch puzzles. She took great pride in how she took care of her house.

Precious memories of Barbara live on with her three children, Robin Kennedy (William) of Warren, David Peyatt (Florence) of Ocala, Florida and James Peyatt (Beth) of Warren; six grandchildren, Rachel L. Kennedy (Michael), David L. Peyatt, Melissa R. Peyatt, James Peyatt, Jr., Amanda R. Peyatt and Andrew J. Peyatt; eight great-grandchildren, Ashley, Brandon, Nathan, Victoria, David III, Michael, Autumn and Michael, Jr.; one great-great-grandchild, Branson Everett Allen Adelman; six sisters, Wilma Jean Bunner of Navarre, Florida Laura Kay Mullens of Sherrard, Illinois Connie Thrasher of Loveland, Ohio, Sherry Bailey (Lewis) of Craigsville, West Virginia, Linda Rice of Moline, Illinois and Jerri Workman of Craigsville; three brothers, Larry Butler (Mona Jean) of Craigsville, Randy Butler (Kathy) of Craigsville and Michael Butler of Craigsville and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her loving husband of 53 years, Chester Peyatt, whom she married March 20, 1957 and who passed October 27, 2010; one sister, Nyoka F. Christian and two brothers, William E. Butler and Jimmy Butler.

Cremation is taking place.

Services are private.

Her urn will be laid to rest in West Virginia at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.