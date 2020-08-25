Barbara Ann Viets, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Viets, 79, passed away peacefully at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Continuing Health Care of Lisbon.

Born April 13, 1941 in Youngstown, she was a daughter of the late Edwin D. and Camille A. (Shonts) Viets.

Barb worked at various doctor’s offices and at Salem City Hospital and worked at the Tobin Center for 21 years.

She was a graduate of David Anderson High School and Hanna Mullins School of Nursing.

Survivors include her siblings: Virginia Viets, Thomas Viets, Donna Viets, and Sandy Becka all of Lisbon, Debbie (Perry)Burkholder of Stewart’s Draft, Virginia, Kevin Viets of Lisbon, Kim (Christopher) Krawczyk of Norton and Shawn (Christa) Viets of Lisbon. There are twelve nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings David, Patricia, twins Jeffrey and Mary Elizabeth Viets, Judy Brletich and Karen Viets.

At her request, no services will be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Weber Funeral Home.

