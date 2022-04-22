YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Popovich, 81, passed away peacefully with her adoring husband by her side on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many.

Barbara was born on February 9, 1941, in Youngstown Ohio, to Frances and Stanley Hribar.

She graduated from Girard High School class of 1958, then on to graduate from the School of Cosmetology, Weinberger & Hill class of 1962.

Barbara went on to work for the city of Girard Auditor’s office followed by the Youngstown City School District for 34 years where she retired as the Administrative Assistant to the Director of Special Education. Outside of her day job, Barbara was also a hair stylist, caterer, and independent travel agent. A beautiful woman with many amazing qualities and talents.

She loved dancing, traveling, shopping, water aerobics at the YMCA, playing Mahjong with her Florida friends, spending time at their summer home in Conneaut Lake, skiing, boating, having her glass of chardonnay and cooking her delicious foods enjoyed by all. Barbara was the kindest, most loving and generous woman, she lived and loved life to the fullest. Words cannot express the love she had for her family.

She was a long-time parishioner of St. Dominic’s in Youngstown and recently St. Michael’s in Canfield, Ohio and her winter Parish was St. Columbkille in Fort Myers Beach, Florida where she and her husband spent many years as snowbirds.

She loved being a member of the Socialites, Red Hat Society, she was the treasurer of their Yacht Club and most of all, she loved the great friendships she and her husband made with so many in Florida and their hometown of Youngstown.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 60 years, John Popovich; their three sons, Steve (Joyce) Popovich of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, Mark (Mia) Popovich of Boardman, Ohio and Craig Popovich of Canfield, Ohio; the lights of her life, her three granddaughters, Nicole Popovich of San Francisco, California, Danielle (Mark) Schmidt of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania and Rachel Elizabeth Popovich of Boardman, Ohio; her four beloved great-grandchildren, who called her GIGI, Isabella Rose Popovich, Kylie Marie, Raelynn Mae and Brantley Kole Schmidt and many dear extended family members and great friends.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Columbkill, followed by a Celebration of her life luncheon at Bayside Estates Club House.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your local Hospice House in Barbara’s memory.

