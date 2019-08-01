Barbara Ann Paxton, Jamestown, PA – Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Paxton, age 78, of Davidson Road, Jamestown passed away Wednesday morning, July 31, 2019 in her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born in Rochester, New York on March 10, 1941 a daughter of Joseph and Bessie (Kasper) Junak.

On February 28, 1959 Barb married Wilbur “Bill” Paxton, he survives.

She was a member of Jamestown Presbyterian Church.

She was employed for 18 years at JAPCO and was a caretaker to numerous individuals in the Jamestown area.

Barb was an avid bingo lover and enjoyed trips to the casino.

In addition to her husband, Bill, she is survived by a son, William Francis Paxton (Sue Black) of Sandy Lake; a daughter, Theresa Elizabeth Paxton (Steve Rhodes) of Conneautville and four granddaughters, Yvonne O’Day (Tom) of Conneaut Lake, Kayla Weaver (John) of Mercer, Sheri Bly (George) of Sharon and Leesa King (Joe Long) of Meadville and six great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Madelyn, Carter, Landon, Garrett and George.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, William Francis Junak and Joseph Junak.

As per Barb’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.