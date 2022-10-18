YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Barbara Ann Miller, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Barbara was born March 12, 1939, in Lilly, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Raymond and Clara Meinholdt Saintz.

She was a 1957 graduate of Portage High School.

Barbara worked as a home healthcare nurse assistant until her retirement in 1995.

In her spare time, she loved playing cards and bingo, but her greatest joy was her family who she loved dearly.

Her husband, Richard Miller whom she married August 5, 2001, passed away August 16, 2012.

Barbara leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Cathy (Mike) Sheets, and Patty (Ron) Ferguson; seven grandchildren, Tabitha, T.J. (Belva), Tyler, Trevor, Brad, Jessica, and Nicole; and four great-grandchildren, Taymer, Michael, Emily, and Megan.

Family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Paul Church, 935 E. State St. in Salem followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial

with the Very Rev. Msgr. Peter M. Polando presiding.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email

