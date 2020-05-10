Barbara Ann (Davis) Colon, Lima, Ohio

LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Colon of Lima, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 following an extended illness at Shawnee Manor in Lima, Ohio.



Barbara was born on April 19, 1936 to Milton E. John and Helen M. (Cameron) Davis in Mercer, Pennsylvania.



Barbara graduated from Sharpsville High School, class of 1955.

She retired as a certified nursing assistant at Nugent Convalescent Home after 25 years of service.

Upon retirement, Barbara relocated to Lima, Ohio to be near her daughter and grandchildren.

She then worked for Lutheran Social Services as a mental health technician until she retired for a second time in 2011.



She was of the Methodist faith and a member of Lima Community Church where she attended.

Barbara was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #370.

Barbara was a volunteer at Lost Creek Care Center in Lima, Ohio where she was loved by both staff and residents for her kindness and humor.



She is survived by her daughter, Tammie M. Colon; grandsons, Daric D. (Brittany) Long, Todd E. Long, Mason R. Huber; granddaughters, Trisha L. (Brian) Hemmelgarn and Jennifer N. Long; a sister, Peg (John) Mohney; treasured friend, Jeanette Lotzer whose friendship brought her much love and care for many years.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Patricia Rainey and Mary Belle Vodenicha; brother, Edward Davis.



Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held.



Burial will take place in Westside Cemetery Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.