Barbara Ann Cooper, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Cooper, 83, of 64 E Earle Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:54 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following a respiratory illness.

She was born September 8, 1936 in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of Dr. Rev. Walter E. and Juanita Carlton Bobo, residing in the area since 1941, coming from Cumberland, Maryland.

Ms. Cooper was the first African American employed by Metal Carbide working for 40 years as a Quality Control Inspector, before retiring in 2004. She also worked for MYCAP as a Foster Grandparent and Southside Hospital. She was the first African American Elevator Operator at the Realty Building and was instrumental in organizing the Union asking for better wages and fair employment.

She was a member of Greater Liberty Baptist Church, where she was Vice President of the Deaconess Board, President of the Senior Choir, Missionary, Sunday School Teacher and Treasurer. She was also President of the TNBA Church League, 500 Bowling Club, USWA Local 377 Union Representative, inducted in the 2011 Ebony Sports Hall of Fame (24 out of 25 free throws) and enjoyed bowling and all sports.

She was a 1954 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Thomas “Pumpkin” (Pamela) Stewart, Jr. of Warren and James Edward Cooper of Youngstown; two brothers, Lee (Ernestine) Bobo of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida and Richard (Sandra) Bobo of Detroit, Michigan; two sisters, Mrs. Sarah (Ronald) Smith and Ms. Jean J. Bobo Kirkland White both of Youngstown; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, William Bobo, Timothy Bobo and Walter Bobo, Jr.; one sister, Saleatha Bobo; one grandson, Nadale Hewlett and a great-grandson, Michael Ross, Jr.

Calling Hours will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams, Youngstown Chapel, with a Private Funeral to follow.

Social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be mailed to 223 Falls Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.