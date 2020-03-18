Barbara A. Mackall, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Mackall, 84, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boardman following a brief illness.

She was born June 7, 1935, in East Palestine, daughter of the late Mick and Pauline Deiderich Young.

Barbara was a 1953 graduate of East Palestine High School and a lifelong member of the First Church of Christ.

As Secretary of Captain Taggart School, she ably assisted four Principals over the course of 26 years before retiring in 1997. During that time, she also pulled hundreds of loose teeth, placing each one in a “tooth necklace” that she gave to the student. A loving mother who never missed an important event in her children’s lives, her children and most especially her grandchildren, brought her overflowing love and joy, which she returned many times over.She also loved and was loved by, her many special nieces and nephews and surrogate grandchildren, as well as many many friends from her community.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Jim Mackall; two sons, Jim (Donna) Mackall of Norwich, Vermont and Tom Mackall (Beth Roberts) of Bethesda, Maryland; a daughter, Dr. Crystal Mackall (Dr. Cathy Salem) of Stanford, California; a brother, Tom Young of Mundelein, Illinois; a sister, Mert Chamberlain of East Palestine and ten grandchildren: Benjamin, Theo, Meredith, Katie, Zachary, Henry, James, Mike, John and Hillary.

Because of the current viral outbreak, the immediate family will hold only a private service this week, with interment at Glenview Cemetery. The family will announce a public celebration of Barbara’s life at a later date when they believe that a public gathering to remember and celebrate her that includes her many friends and extended family will be safe.

The family encourages people who wish to pay respects to Barbara to contribute to East Palestine’s Community Committee for Social Concerns, 375 E. Grant St., East Palestine, OH 44413, of which she was a strong supporter. The family also expresses its gratitude to the staff and residents of Christian House in East Palestine for the care and companionship they provided Barbara over the last seven months.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

