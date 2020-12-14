Barbara A. Arkwright, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Arkwright, 64, of Koppel, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

She was the daughter of the late William J. and Hazel (Moore) Dallies and was born in Ellwood City, on October 18, 1956.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Walter Arkwright of Koppel; daughter, Stacy Macri of New Castle; son, Gary Davis of Struthers, Ohio; grandchildren, Sabrina Macri and Lucas Runyon, both of New Castle and her siblings, Nancy Johnson and her husband, Les, William Dallies, Jr. and his wife, Linda, Debbie Dallies, Deanna Myers and her husband, Bill, all of Ellwood City, Brenda Dallies and her husband, Todd, of Columbiana, Ohio, Peggy Baldwin and her husband, Jeff, of Ellwood City, Ronald Dallies and his wife, Bev, of Aliquippa and Edward Dallies of Chippewa.

She was a graduate of Lincoln High School.

In 1984, she married the love of her life, Walter.

She worked as a caregiver and she loved to take care of her patients and developed loving relationships with them.

She loved to gamble and loved playing 7-7-7 slots and enjoyed Yahtzee and playing cards with her friends and family.

She was longtime member of Union Goodwill Community Church and she enjoyed teaching Bible school and working with all the children.

Barbara was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother and friend to all who knew her.

Interment will be in Pinewood Memorial Park, in Cranberry Township.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Celebration of Barbara’s Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in Barbara’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Turner Funeral Home located at 6th and Park in Ellwood City.

