Autumn E. Colby, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Autumn E. Colby, age 96, of St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community and formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Friday morning, July 5, 2109.

She was born in Corry, Pennsylvania on October 31, 1922, to Lyle W. and Maude (Wright) Colby.

She was a 1941 graduate of Corry High School and received both her Bachelor and Master’s Degrees in Pharmacy from the University of Pittsburgh.

Autumn was employed as a Fellow from 1944-1958 at the Mellon Institute and retired in 1986 as an Information Specialist from Gulf Research, where she had been employed for 28 years.

She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Greenville, where she was currently serving as an Elder, led the Women’s Bible Study, was a member of the women’s Circle and had served as a Sunday School Teacher and was a member of the Women’s Circle. She was a past member of 4th Presbyterian Church, Pittsburgh.

Autumn was also active with the Downtown Ministries and volunteered at St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community and the Good Shepherd Center. She served as a board member with the Canal Museum and was a committee member of the Waugh House of the Greenville Historical Society.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Westminster Chapel of First Presbyterian Church, Greenville, with Rev. David A. Dobi, Pastor of the church, officiating.

Inurnment will be private in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 323 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125 or to St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community, 339 East Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville.