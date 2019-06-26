Austin J. Brewster Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Austin J. Brewster, D.A., 21, of East Palestine, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Austin was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 8, 1998.

He resided in the Cincinnati area for the past 12 years and was a graduate of Fairfield High School but had fond memories of his childhood in East Palestine and enjoyed visits home when able.

He worked as a dental assistant.

When not working, Austin enjoyed playing the violin, arts and crafts, origami and traveling.

He is remembered with love by his mom and dad, Corinna and Johnnie Allen; siblings, Brianna (Daniel) Kidd, Tyler Brewster-Wyant, Karissa Brewster and fiancé, Jordan Adams, Jaxon Allen, Adonis Wyant, Gianna Wyant and Gino Wyant; grandparents, James and Nancy Brewster, Johnnie, Sr. and Tonja Allen, Richard Wyant, Donna Michael-Sorice; nephew, Landon Kidd; niece, Aurora Austin Adams; aunts, Sherri Lynn (Craig) Burney and Candice (Dr. John) Kunkle; his true love, Yianni Coppola and many cousins and an army of friends.

Austin was preceded in death by his brother, Dameaon J. Brewster in 1994.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 30 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Toni Pastore, officiating at the funeral home on Sunday, June 30.

A private interment will be held at a later date at Glenview Cemetery in East Palestine.

Memorial contributions can be made in Austin’s name to Linsley-Royal Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses.