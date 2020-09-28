Xaveria D. Dallas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Xaveria D. Dallas was 44 years old at sunset, Sunday, September 6, 2020, now resting and at peace.

She was born October 11, 1975, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, at Elizabeth General Hospital to Adrienne E. Smith and Clyde O. Dallas, Jr.

She attended George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia and received her diploma in 1996, then attended National Business College to study law. She wanted to be a judge.

She wanted children but learned she could not due to her illness. She cared for children of others, and treated them as her own.

She loved the Dallas Cowboys, mostly because of her last name and she believed them to be the greatest football team.

She liked shopping, mostly for children. She loved to cook, read and correct someone that was wrong, but she was also caring, loving and sometimes busy, but that was Xaveria.

She wanted to marry, but she never found the “right one”, she would say.

She was also known as “Mookie” –a name given to her as a one-year-old. She was went by “Cookie” and “Sneezly” by her father when she was a baby.

Xavier is survived by her mother, Adrienne E. Arrington.

Arrangements handled by Augustine Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Xaveria D. Dallas, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: