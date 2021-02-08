Willie Mae Moore, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie Mae Moore was born August 7, 1943, to Willie Ford and Geneva Seabrooks-Ford in Monticello, Florida.

She is a graduate of Howard Academy High School in Monticello, Florida.

At the tender age of 19 she moved to Youngstown, Ohio, with her uncle E.C. and aunt Selena Rheins.

She attended Gospel Temple Church in Campbell, Ohio, where she met and married, Ned Stewart. They had four children, Gwendolyn Stewart Calhoun, Wendell Stewart, Willie Stewart and Tina Stewart Tatum.

In 1973, she met Norman Moore and had two children, Norman and Melvin Moore.

The family lived in the Kimmel Brooks and in 1981, they moved to the Southside of Youngstown on Princeton Street and remained there until 1996. She then relocated to the Eastside of town on Cassius Street from 1996 – 2004. She then relocated to Columbus, Ohio, from 2004 – 2010, before she decided to migrate back to the south, to Camden, Alabama, where she made her home until her passing on January 27, 2021.

Willie Mae was elected Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star Ohio Chapter #4 on December 14, 1996.

Willie Mae never met a stranger. Never wanted to see anyone without food and/or shelter or love.

Wherever she lived, Willie Mae opened her home to those in need. She was always known as the neighborhood mother. She even elected employment where she could care for others.

She was a child care provider, employed at Gateways to Better Living and as a nurse’s aide at several nursing homes in the Youngstown area.

Willie Mae was a very jovial person with a phenomenal sense of humor who lived for others and unselfishly put others’ needs before her own. She was an excellent cook.

Willie Mae is survived by her brother, Henry Lee Jones of Florida; sisters, Alberta Neely of Florida, Ernestine Rheins of Florida, Mary Ford of Youngstown, Ohio, Josephine (Stanley) Williams of Youngstown, Ohio, Edna Mae Jones and Hanna Marie Jones of Florida.

Willie Mae is survived by her children, Gwen (Anthony) Calhoun of Franklin, Pennsylvania, Wendell (Chris) Stewart of Maumee, Ohio, Willie (Nikki) Stewart of Youngstown Ohio, Tina (Antonio) Tatum of Cleveland, Ohio, Norman Moore of Columbus, Ohio, Melvin Moore of Columbus, Ohio, Juwana Murphy of Youngstown, Ohio and Tony Murphy of Findlay, Ohio.

She is also survived by 35 grandkids and a host of great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with a service following at 12:00 p.m., at the Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44507.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Willie Mae Moore, please visit our floral store.