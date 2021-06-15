William Uzzle, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Uzzle passed away on June 12, 2021. He was 66.

William (“Bill”) was born June 30,1954 in DeCatur Illinois to Justice and Mildred (McDonald) Uzzle.

He was happily married to Kathleen M. Bowman for 35 years.

Bill was an overhead crane operator for many years before retiring.

Bill was a car and motorcycle enthusiast who loved to show his cars. He was a frequent visitor at the race tracks. At one point he was a member of “R-Rides”.

He regularly played the drums with his son, Jason on weekends.

Bill was also a master at playing “Aggravation”. He had a great sense of humor, often playing jokes on the people he loved the most—his family.

Bill was deeply loved by his family and friends.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen; step-son, Randy Scott of Hobart, Indiana; sons, Justin Uzzle (fiancé, Alaina Mortaro) of Austintown, Ohio; Jason Uzzle (fiancé, Amanda Rosati) of New Castle, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Ava Marie Uzzle, Willow Lohman and Lyric Lohman; brother in-law, James Bowman and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and sisters.

Friends may call Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio 44507, (234) 254-8403.

