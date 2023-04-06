YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Scott Syrjanen, Sr. passed on March 28, 2023. He was 77.

“Scott” was born May 17, 1945 in New Castle Pennsylvania to Veikko and PearL (Wood) Syrjanen.

He is a 1964 graduate of New Castle High School.

Scott worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 20 years and Nick Strimbu Trucking.

He was an avid golfer and a loyal fan of Formula 1 racing and The Pittsburgh Steelers.

He leaves behind, to cherish his memory, sons, Scott Syrjanen, Jr. and Stefan Syrjanen; daughter, Sarah A, Syrjanen; brother Jon Lee Syrjanen.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard Syrjanen; niece, Terry Lynn Syrjanen.

A memorial Service will take place on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 3:00pm at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown OH, 44507 (234) 254-8403

A television tribute will air Friday, April 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.