YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Reeds passed on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was 77.

William was born November 18, 1945 to Lula Bell Stevens.

He was a steelworker and retired in 1989.

He was married to Kathy Reeds until her passing.

William leaves behind to cherish his memories; son, Basil Reeds of Southington, Ohio; daughter, Jennifer Reeds of Boardman, Ohio; brothers, James Catanese of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Howard Catanese of Flint, Michigan; sisters, Pam Hilligoss of Indiana, Tina Catanese and Arethma Catanese, of Indiana; grandchildren, Crispin Putnam, John Reeds, Elizabeth Putnam and Noah Reeds and beloved cat, Shadow.

Services are private and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

