YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Sinkey passed on Monday, December 27, 2021. He was 56.

William (Bill) was born March 26, 1965 to Paul and Karen (Wendland) Sinkey in Riverside California.

He is a Boardman High School graduate.

Bill served in the Army.

He was a welder and mechanic and worked at a number of places including Camelot Lanes.

Bill was known for his ability to fix anything. He would do anything to help someone out.

He is also an accomplished bowler who is the recipient of the 300 Perfect Game Championship ring.

Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sister, Theresa Satterfield; niece,Nicole Prato and nephew, David Wiecek.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507; (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 4:00 p.m.

