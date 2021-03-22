Wanda Elizabeth Garwood, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda Elizabeth Garwood passed on Monday, March 22, 2021. She was 72.

Wanda was born August 26, 1948 in Mahoning County, Ohio. to William and Beula (Haren) Garwood.

She is a graduate of Hubbard High School.

Wanda worked as a cook / dietary aid at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers Ohio.

Wanda is survived by he nieces and nephews, Tina Lee Garwood-Foley of Girard, James Edward Garwood of Youngstown, Brenda Lee Garwood (Richard Kornbrau) of Girard, Michael Edward Garwood of Girard, Leah Ann Hartman (Nathan) of Michigan, Amy Wilson (Lamont) of North Carolina and Sherry Lee Shepherd (Samuel) of North Carolina.

Great Nieces and nephews Leta Foley, Jessica Marie Ellis, Samantha Lynn Kornbrau, Destiny Gibbons, Dillon James Michael Gibbons, Alena Ashland Shepherd and five great-great nieces and nephews.

Wanda is also survived by her good friend Paul Settler.

Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ronald Wilson Garwood and her sister Carol Jean Nidell.

Arrangements are being handled by the Augustine Funeral Home.

