Victor Sen’on Gonzalez, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor Sen’on Gonzalez, 92, of Youngstown, Ohio, formerly of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 peacefully in his sleep.

He was born July 10, 1928 in Utuado, Puerto Rico.

Victor was retired from Bethlehem Steel Corp. He lived to the fullest, coming to the states in early 1950’s. Wherever he lived, he loved farming the land , being on the road and being with his huge family and many friends. His sense of humor was legendary! He entertained anyone who would listen with stories and jokes, including all the pretty nurses who took care of him. He was a legendary flirt.

Not meeting his daughter, Kathie until 2 years ago, he firmly believed that God kept him alive after his 2016 heart attack so they could find each other. It was his one last unfulfilled wish that finally came true. Miraculously, they lived only 10 minutes from each other.

As his condition progressively deteriorated, he was blessed to have his family care for him. His wife, Nilda, daughters Anita and Kathie and his beloved granddaughter, Michelle Hainsworth assisted with his medical needs on a daily basis. His passing was unexpected, but peaceful. He often commented that he had led a good, long life and he was ready to join those who passed before him. This was a man who was content and accepted God’s timing. His favorite phrase? “Be happy”.

Victor is survived by his wife of 43 years, Luz Lugo Gonzalez (Nilda) and his seven children, Carmen McClure, Anita Gonzalez, Kathie Nelson, Ricardo Gonzalez, Linda Almanza, Lydia Pineda (Margie) and Victor Gonzalez and beloved pet, Lucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Antonio Gonzalez and Anna Perez; his baby son, Ricky Gonzalez; his sisters, Ramona Gonzalez, Adeline Gonzalez (Delma), Anna Rosa Monroig and Eloina Soto; brothers Luis, Angel, Geraldo and Jose Gonzalez.

He leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He also leaves behind three sisters, Isabel Laboy, Carmen Rivera and Zaida Santiago; seven brothers, Jubencio, Efrain, Hector, Heriberto, Adrian, Delfin and Francisco Gonzalez.

Arrangements are being handled by the Augustine Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Victor Sen'on Gonzalez, please visit our floral store.

