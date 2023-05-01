YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vicky Bartholomew of Youngstown, Ohio passed on April 25, 2023. She was 60.

Vicky was born May 23, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio to Marty Mattie and Norma Johnstone.

She is a graduate of Wilson High School.

Vicky was a self-employed vendor at various flea markets for over 46 years. She was a proud owner of her house and loved her pets whom she referred to as her children.

Everybody who met Vicky loved her and she will always be loved by Henry Centofanti, her better half, of 25 years.

Vicky was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services are private, and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

May God rest her soul.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vicky Bartholomew, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.