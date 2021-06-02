Treveonn Lamar Edwards, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Treveonn Lamar Edwards passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was 22.

Treveonn was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 11, 1998 to Andre and Angela (Hasley) Edwards.

Treveonne is a graduate of Luther E. Ball High School.

He loved all styles of music and often shared his talent for singing. Treveonn was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He had a great sense of humor and was the life of the party. Most of all, Treveonn loved being a father.

Treveonn leaves to cherish his memory, parents, Andre Edwards and Angela Hasley Edwards of Youngstown, Ohio; son, Treveonn L. Edwards, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio; daughters, Ta’Zauri Edwards, Novi’ Onna Edwards and Takye Edwards, of Youngstown, Ohio; brothers, David Oliver and Andre Edwards, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio and sisters, Victoria Hasley, Sabrina Hasley and Shavon Hasley, of Youngstown Ohio.

Services for Treveonn will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507; 234-254-8403. Friends may call at 3:00 p.m.

